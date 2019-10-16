Make the Most of ‘Local Summer’

Share this:

by Mariam Makatsaria, Newport Beach & Company | special to the NB Indy

Back when it was summer, we would try to steal every moment, every lunch hour, every coffee break we could in the sun sans the summer crowds (read: tourists, kiddos, the occasional day-tripper).

But now that school’s back on and high-season is sputtering to a close, we’re starting to really get a feel of what we like to call “local summer.” Because while cool temps aren’t very conducive to splashing around in the ocean, there are so many warm-weather perks you can enjoy in the fall.

Now, if you’re ready for the real summer to begin, here’s a shortlist of where to go and what to do.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE WIDE-OPEN BEACHES.

From Corona Del Mar State Beach to Crystal Cove State Park, there are vast stretches of shoreline to enjoy in the city.

Consider a trip to the Balboa Peninsula, for example, where you can while away the morning relaxing to the rhythmic sounds of crashing waves.

When those midday munchies hit, you can hoof it to one of the many eateries that call this three-mile-stretch home. (Like the ’40s-style Ruby’s Diner on Balboa Pier). Without too many people vying for the same spot, parking — aka every beachgoer’s biggest gripe — is plentiful.

Also, no more strategizing over where to unfold your towel. During the fall, there’s not a large, boisterous crowd in sight at the beach, which means you can finally finish your summer reading in peace.

DINE THEN STROLL THROUGH THESE SHOPPING DESTINATIONS.

The days of waiting in line for things — a fitting room, the checkout counter, a table at your favorite restaurant — are over.

In the fall, take full advantage of dwindling crowds and head over to Lido Marina Village, which is teeming with restaurants and boutiques selling everything from lotions and perfumes to vintage-chic eyewear and sought-after kicks.

Or spend the afternoon at Fashion Island, home to mall-anchoring behemoths like Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s, among others.

It would be remiss of us not to mention Balboa Island’s Marine Ave., whose charming coastal shops and eateries never fail to impress.

TOUR ROGER’S GARDEN AND SHERMAN LIBRARY & GARDENS.

As a place that prides itself in showcasing all four seasons of color, the Sherman Library & Gardens is one of those destinations you can’t miss in the fall.

Visit in the off-season, (especially during the week), and it’ll almost feel like you have the space to yourself. After the gardens close for the day, meander over to the Jardin Cafe for an al fresco rosé dinner, which will be taking place throughout November.

Alternatively, meander peacefully through Roger’s Gardens, which is always bursting with eye-popping greenery and well-curated decor you’ll enjoy perusing, even if you’re not in the market for a new plant baby.

ENJOY THE VERY BEST OF NEWPORT BEACH’S HARBOR ACTIVITIES.

Newport Beach’s harbor activities are one of its biggest draws — and they’re all the better appreciated when the summer crowds have waned.

To really get the most out of the city (and out of your workout), explore it on two wheels by pedaling down the paths that roll along the coast. Rent your ride from Seaside Bicycle Rentals, which has everything from mountain bikes to beach cruisers. They’ve also got Pedego rentals, if you’re looking for an electric bike instead. Got tots in tow? You can scoop up a kiddie bike or swing for a child trailer.

For more information, visit visitnewportbeach.com/blog