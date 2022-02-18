Gary’s in Fashion Island is Exclusive OC Retail Store for New Travel Collection from Tutima and George Esquivel

Share this:

Tutima, the renown Glashütte watch brand since 1927, has announced the launch of their watch and travel accessory collaboration called “Compass” with celebrated LA-based shoe and accessory designer George Esquivel.

The collection will be available at Gary’s in Fashion Island. Gary’s is the only store in Orange County to carry the collection.

Tutima and Esquivel share a dedication to craftsmanship and design innovation, taking the time needed to create beautifully crafted products meant to last a lifetime.

“When we learned of George’s passion for watch collecting and his personal experience with Tutima, we knew he would be the perfect partner to collaborate with,” said Gustavo Calzadilla, President & CEO of Tutima USA. “It was important we create a collection that perfectly represents the value of fine craftsmanship instilled in both Tutima and Esquivel and we found the same dedicated effort and attention to detail in his journey of creation as we have at Tutima.”

“Tutima holds a special place in my heart. When I was first finally able to afford real luxury mechanical watches, Tutima was one of the first pieces I purchased. I fell in love with the color and design of the piece. The dial is a beautiful Bordeaux. I typically sell/ trade my watches after a few years of owning them, but I have held on to my Tutima since 2009 when I purchased it,” explained Esquivel.

Travel is a key theme throughout the collection that resonates with both Tutima and Esquivel’ design aesthetics. Tthe new “Compass” collection features hand-crafted quality products that can accompany every traveler and adventurer’s story as they take on new experiences.

The collection combines Tutima’s mechanical marvel with Esquivel’s art of handcrafting. Limited to 25 sets, it includes a bespoke edition of the Tutima Patria Dual Time watch accessorized with two NATO straps and accompanying watch holder designed by Esquivel, a pair of Esquivel’s famed Chelsea boots, and an overnight duffle. Keeping with Esquivel’s values of timeless and modern design by their skilled artisans, all “Compass” pieces are made from a natural leather vachetta crafted in his workshop in Southern California.

The Tutima Patria Dual Time beautifully captures the tradition of fine Glashütte watchmaking and expertise. Housed within the 43 mmm finely finished stainless steel case beats the manual wind Caliber 619 movement featuring 65 hours of power reserve and a dual time function of particular importance for travelers keeping track of time across the world.

The Esquivel Zipper Chelsea Boots embody the artistry of his 100-step shoe creation process: artisans hand-stitch, pull, and hand-stain the leather of the boot’s upper, lining, and sole. Esquivel’s hand-coloring techniques are employed to create a unique patina and ensure an aging process for years of enjoyment.

The Tutima + Esquivel Leather Overnight Duffle Bag fits perfectly on the back of a motorbike or over-head compartments for overnight getaways, and features leather on its upper and lining and an internal pocket made to perfectly fit the Tutima + Esquivel watch holder.

The travel pieces are sold as a set and retail for $16,900 USD.

“Compass” will be available for purchase beginning March 1, 2022 at Esquivel’s atelier in downtown Los Angeles, Gary’s in Newport Beach, and the Tutima USA and Esquivel Shoes websites.

Visit www.esquivelshoes.com and https://garysonline.com.