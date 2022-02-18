Tickets Available for Table for Ten Charity Culinary Extravaganza in Laguna Beach on March 6

Share this:

Get ready for a culinary extravaganza at the Table for Ten culinary charity event that takes place on March 6 at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach.

This event showcases more than three dozen top OC chefs that create masterful dinners tableside for 10 guests.

Exquisite wines will be paired with the cuisine, and the tables are artfully decorated by each restaurant. Also included is a cocktail reception plus silent and live auctions, which showcases “Best of Chefs” dining experiences, luxury goods, rare wines and trips to exotic locales.

Table for Ten benefits the Pascal Culinary Arts Scholarship Program (named after legendary OC Chef Pascal Olhats), which creates life-changing financial grants for culinary arts students in Orange County. Working with Saddleback College Culinary Arts Program and Orange Coast College Culinary Arts Department, the program focuses on making an impact for culinary students that have demonstrated a financial need, are currently enrolled in classes and meet certain GPA criteria.

Among the participating local chefs: Pascal Olhats (Café Jardin and Pascal’s Catering), Jacob Davis (Balboa Bay Club), Victor Soto and Daniele Cambria (Cannery Seafood of the Pacific & Louie’s by the Bay), Jessica Roy (608 Dahlia—formerly Cultivar), Tetsuya Isogami (Nobu Newport Beach), Kyung Carrol and Zack Kasmar (Pelican Hill Resort—The Coliseum), Riley Huddleston (The Mayor’s Table at Lido House), Kyle St. John (The Ranch – Laguna Beach), Donald Lockhardt (Laguna Premiere Events), Lindsay Smith-Rosales (Nirvana Grille).

Tickets and sponsorships are still available but this event always sells out so contact Kristin Martin, Event Coordinator, at (714) 345-0496 or [email protected].

For more information, visit https://tableforten.org.