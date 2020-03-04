Gentlemen’s Haberdashery ‘Fashion With a Heart’ Event

Share this:

An upcoming fashion show at a local hotel will highlight men’s style and a good cause at the same time.

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery celebrating “Fashion with a Heart” will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, officials announced in a recent press release.

Executives and community leaders from all over Orange County will model a full range of menswear, according to the message.

The Haberdashery provides funding for the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center in Santa Ana, which is operated by the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. At the Center, the Sacred Heart Sisters provide religious formation and avenues of faith development for children, youth, adults and families, all within the confines of a safe, secure and caring environment. More than 12,000 people are welcomed to the Center every year, officials stated.

Event Committee members and the Sacred Heart Sisters provide a fun fashion show and luncheon that has become both a “friend raiser” and a fundraiser, officials commented.

“Each person attending the event gives a gift to literally thousands of children,” the event website explains. “In return, children who have benefited from the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center, share a song of gratitude with each of the guests and give each guest a personal, hand-made Thank You card with their promise of prayers — and the children keep their promise.”

Donor levels for the fundraising luncheon start at $1,000 for a reservation for two people plus sponsorship recognition.

For more information, visit gentlemenshaberdashery.com.