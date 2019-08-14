Girl Scouts of OC to Honor Local Leaders

Share this:

Girl Scouts of Orange County has announced its annual roster of Celebrate Leadership honorees, all extraordinary champions of girls and women from Orange County’s business and philanthropic community.

Honorees will be recognized at a special 10th annual Celebrate Leadership event on Nov. 8 at Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

In celebration of the event’s 10th anniversary, GSOC is introducing several new honoree categories and a new nominated award recognizing companies advancing women in leadership. An earlier call for nominations drew nearly 20 entries from Orange County companies taking action to achieve gender equality in the workplace.

Carrying forward a Celebrate Leadership tradition, each honoree will be paired with a current Girl Scout, ranging from Daisy (kindergarten) to Ambassador (grades 11-12) levels, providing the leaders of tomorrow with opportunities to connect with leaders of today.

Girl Scouts of Orange County’s 2019 Celebrate Leadership Honorees: G.I.R.L. (Go-Getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader) Honoree is Carole Moreno, co-owner of Angels baseball; Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout Honoree is J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment; Community Impact Honoree is Orange County United Way’s Women’s Philanthropy Fund; and the Gold Award Girl Scout Honoree is Isabella Madrigal, a 17-year-old Girl Scout Ambassador from Orange County School of the Arts.

The winner of the Advancing Women in Leadership Top Workplace Impact will be announced at the event, Nominees for the award are: Experian, Gensler, and Kaiser Permanente.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s extraordinary roster of Celebrate Leadership honorees and top nominees,” Girl Scouts of Orange County CEO Vikki Shepp said in a prepared statement. “These outstanding individuals and organizations are important champions of diversity and inclusion, and show the world that there are no limits to what girls and women can achieve. Without a doubt, they are paving the way for our next generation of female leaders.”

Girl Scouts of Orange County’s 10th annual Celebrate Leadership event is chaired by GSOC board members Julie Farbaniec of Blizzard Entertainment and Roberta Swanson of Western Digital. The event will host over 300 community and business leaders from OC and beyond for an evening of celebration and fun, exciting live and silent auction items, and delicious food and libations.

Money raised will support leadership development programs for Orange County’s nearly 20,000 Girl Scouts and the more than 13,000 dedicated volunteers and adult members who support them.

Tickets start at $375 per person. Table sponsorships are available.

For more information, visit girlscoutsoc.org/celebrateleadership.