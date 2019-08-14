Local E-Bike Start-Up Hosts Launch Party

Share this:

Local startup, Electric Bike Company, is hosting a launch party this week and the community is invited to learn about the customizable e-bikes.

The party is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at 501 Superior Ave., suite 519. Event will include a full tour/open house of the facility, exciting new product demo rides, and serving catered food and drinks with dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The company manufacturers high-end electric bikes, “built entirely in Newport Beach.” The bikes are made to order and completely customizable, from color to branding to accessories. Their motto, “Build your electric bike, your way.”

Longtime Newport resident Sean Lupton-Smith founded the new business, which implements a factory direct to consumer business model. That means “no unnecessary markups like those that are placed on imported e-bikes,” company officials explain on their website.

Bikes include: Five-year warranty on the battery, 10-year warranty on the motor and frame, and a 30-day money back guarantee, “no questions asked.”

For more information, visit electricbikecompany.com