Good Morning CdM Meeting on January 8 Features Newly Appointed Newport Beach City Manager Seimone Jurjis

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce hosts a Good Morning CdM meeting on Thursday, Jan. 8 with special guest Seimone Jurjis, the newly appointed Newport Beach City Manager.

Stay Informed on the latest developments in the City of Newport Beach including current city projects and a vision for the future plus a Q&A session.

The meeting includes City of Newport Beach Updates by Councilmember Robyn Grant as well as legislative updates from the offices of OC Supervisor Katrina Foley, Senator Tony Strickland and Assemblymember Diane Dixon.

The meeting will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Dr. Open to the community at large. No charge to attend the event. No RSVP required. Complimentary coffee and pastries.

Visit CdMChamber.com for more information.