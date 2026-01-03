Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation Announces Partnership with Newport Beach-Based CoreViva to Protect the Health and Wellness of First Responders

The Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation raised $125,000 at its November inaugural fundraising reception and announced a partnership with CoreViva, a Newport Beach based preventive health and wellness company offering full-body MRI scans capable of detecting serious diseases such as cancer and 100s of other conditions early, as well as deep insights into overall health.

In just months, the Foundation has established itself as an innovative community-led organization committed to delivering rapid funding, modern health and wellness initiatives, and tangible support to Newport Beach’s first responders. These funds will immediately support the Newport Beach Fire Department’s first responders through health initiatives, advanced equipment, scholarships, and family support programs.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with our partnership with CoreViva. Their preventive health whole-body MRI scans were an immediate answer to better understanding the individual health needs of our first responders. It’s important to take care of our firefighters, emergency response technicians, and lifeguards given the service they provide the community,” said Brian Bowis, Chairman of the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation.

Th Foundation has already sent More than 20 of the city’s first responders for full-body scans, with the goal of ensuring that every single firefighter, emergency response technician, and lifeguard receives one. The initiative directly supports NBFD personnel, who face elevated long-term health risks and injuries due to repeated exposure to smoke toxins, carcinogens and the physical demands of their jobs.

Fire Chief Jeff Boyles expressed gratitude for both the Foundation’s accelerating momentum and its partnership with CoreViva.

“This has been one of the most valuable initiatives we have been able to launch thanks to the Foundation’s commitment to the proactive health and well-being of our staff. Everyone who I have spoken to has loved the CoreViva experience, the opportunity to review their results with the doctors immediately after their scan and the insights into what they can do to improve their health,” said Chief Boyles.

CoreViva’ s preventive scans have already proven transformative in communities across Southern California, identifying health risks early and giving individuals life-saving time to act.

“We are honored to partner with the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation to support the health initiatives of the Newport Beach Fire Department’s first responders. These men and women risk their lives to save ours. The least we can do is to help them better understand their own health and give them the opportunity for a longer health span and lifespan. A comprehensive head-to-toe inside view of their body is critical to their health and their ongoing ability to serve and protect the city of Newport Beach,” said Dr. A. Alexander, CEO of CoreViva.

