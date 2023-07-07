Grammy Winners Eric Marienthal and Lee Ritenour to Headline 24th Annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert Benefiting High Hopes Head Injury Program

Share this:

Grammy-winning smooth jazz sax player and Newport Beach resident Eric Marienthal has high hopes for his 24th annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert with special guest guitarist Lee Ritenour that returns to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach on Sunday, July 16.

The concert is a fundraising benefit for High Hopes Brain Injury Program, a local nonprofit organization that works with people who have suffered traumatic head injuries. With the help of many guest artists who have donated their time to perform, these concerts to date have raised well over $2 million for High Hopes.

Marienthal hopes to surpass last year’s fundraising total of $120,000. One reason he’s optimistic is that more people are finally ready to get out and have fun.

“I think people have a newfound admiration and excitement and appreciation for the fact that we can go out and be together and be entertained,” said Marienthal during a recent interview with the NB Indy. “I for one took that for granted. I think not being able to do that for three years (due to the pandemic) changed my perspective. Now, things like music events, you feel it with the audience, you feel the excitement that we are back.”

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and Eric is the reason it happens,” stated Mark Desmond, the visionary behind the High Hopes program’s development and High Hopes director/instructor. “All the proceeds to go provide scholarship assistance. Every dollar we raise allows someone to come and be part of our program. The more money we raise, the more people we can help.”

“This is a significant event that helps a great deal of people,” agreed Marienthal. “What Mark has created along with the staff is nothing short of miraculous, and it’s an honor for me to be a small part of High Hopes. When people come to this concert, it’s a special event, not just another concert. You’re hearing nice music and doing a great thing for a lot of needy people.”

A benefit concert doesn’t just happen, especially one that has been an annual event for more than two decades. The idea was planted when Marienthal met Desmond through swimming.

“I coached swimming for many years in Newport Beach, and both of Eric’s children swam for me,” explained Desmond. “I train a lot of lifeguard programs, water polo, things like that.”

Eventually Marienthal took the plunge and had Desmond coach him, which is when Marienthal learned about High Hopes. He visited the High Hopes facility to see what the organization was all about.

“The first time I visited High Hopes—this sounds dramatic to say it changed my life, but in fact it did change my life,” said Marienthal. “I went and saw what Mark and his staff were doing, and the people they were helping with every possible head related injury. I heard their stories. When I left the building I went to my car and I could not start the car and drive away. It took me a little time to collect myself. It was an emotional experience. I realized this could happen to anyone—my wife or a friend. At that point it became more personal.”

It’s also become personal for Marienthal’s musician friends, who have carved time out of their busy schedules to join Marienthal for the concert. Over the years a who’s who of smooth jazz musicians have played with Marienthal at his concerts. This year, it’s fellow Grammy winner Lee Ritenour, with whom Marienthal has played many times.

The concert includes a silent auction and a live auction. Last year, bidders were so enthusiastic that Marienthal auctioned off his shirt (“a very loud Hawaiian shirt” said Marienthal) for $4,000. He’ll be wearing a new shirt this year in hopes of repeating that auction success.

Tickets for the concert and sponsorships are still available. The Tulsa Rib Company will host VIP guests to enjoy a dining experience, a hosted bar, and entertainment by the Ron Kobayashi Trio with special guest artist, singer, and songwriter Mary Desmond (Mark’s daughter).

After the VIP dinner, guests and concertgoers will be led to the Hyatt’s outdoor amphitheater. Sirius XM Radio host Talaya Trigueros will serve as Master of Ceremonies along with Desmond.

During the concert, a generous spread of cheeses, fruits, veggies, and light bites of finger foods such as tacos, nachos, Empanadas, desserts, and coffee will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets are $150 for VIPs and $75 for General Admission and are available at www.HighHopes.ws or by calling (949) 733-0044. The VIP Party starts at 3:45 p.m., with the general admission starting at 5 p.m. The music will begin at 5:30 p.m.