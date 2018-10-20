Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Great Pacific Airshow Returns

Posted On 20 Oct 2018
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Thunderbirds, perform at the 2017 Huntington Beach Airshow, now called the Great Pacific Airshow.
The Great Pacific Airshow returns to Newport Beach’s coastal neighbor, Huntington Beach, this weekend and will include heart stopping aerobatic, warbird and military performers.

The annual event, previously called the Huntington Beach Airshow, kicked off this year’s festivities on Friday and will run through Sunday.

Headlining the show for a second time is the pride of the United States Air Force, the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Thunderbirds. Flying Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Thunderbirds perform with mind-bending precision and choreographed sequences that electrify audiences with every roll, pass and formation. They will perform a mix of 40 formation and solo routines during their 75-minute air demonstration.

Other performers will include Jeff Bourboon and his Yak-110, Lyon Air Museum’s C-47 Dakota, FedEx-757, SOCOM Para Commandos, U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and KC 135, Stratotanker, US Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration, and more.

For more information, visit pacificairshow.com.

The USAF Thunderbirds fly by in Huntington Beach during the 2017 air show.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the 2017 Huntington Beach Airshow, now called the Great Pacific Airshow.
