‘Hamilton’ Star Christopher Jackson Performs Livestream Concert for Segerstrom Center

History came alive in the musical “Hamilton” on Broadway, which also made history for its multi-cultural casting and brilliant staging that played to sold-out performances.

Those unable to score a “Hamilton” ticket on Broadway still can catch the excitement generated by the original Broadway cast via the “Hamilton” video on the Disney+ subscription streaming site, filmed live before the original cast moved on to other projects.

One of those original cast members who shines in the “Hamilton” video is Christopher Jackson in the role of George Washington, who goes from general to President during “Hamilton’s” time frame.

Now, Jackson goes from “Hamilton” to solo concert artist when he performs a livestream concert titled Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side on Saturday, August 15 to benefit select nonprofit arts organizations around the country, including Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

According to information from Segerstrom Center, Jackson will be accompanied by a live band as he performs songs from his favorite musicals, along with pop standards and some of his original material.

Jackson will also share stories from his time affiliated with two of the most important musicals of the last decade: “In The Heights” and “Hamilton.” Audience members will also be invited to text in questions, some of which will be answered during the live event.

“Nonprofit arts presenters are the lifeblood of the performing arts industry and a pipeline for young talent. Without them there is no Broadway,” said Jackson in a statement. “While everything is shut down during this terrible pandemic, I am delighted to be able to help spread some joy and help raise some much-needed support for these deserving organizations.”

Center President Casey Reitz said, “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to offer Christopher Jackson’s concert to our audiences, and we thank him for making this performance a fundraiser that will directly benefit performing arts centers across the country, including Segerstrom Center for the Arts. This is a demonstration of the resourcefulness, compassion and generosity of the performing arts family and that, against all odds, the show will go on.”

The livestream is a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, and is being shared by a number of non-for-profit arts presenters around the country. The event will take place at New York’s New World Stages, the off-Broadway venue that has housed productions of “Jersey Boys,” “Avenue Q” and many others.

For those unfamiliar with Jackson’s credits beyond his Tony-nominated turn in “Hamilton,” the versatile actor is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer. He won a Grammy for the cast album of “Hamilton,” and a Daytime Emmy as composer/songwriter for “Sesame Street”

Jackson can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama “Bull.”

His Broadway credits include “In The Heights” (Benny), “Memphis” (Delray Farrell) and “The Lion King” (Simba).

In 2010, Jackson released his first solo album,” In the Name of Love,” and is currently working on his second album. Jackson performed at Kennedy Centers Honors Gala celebrating Lin-Manuel Miranda, and has several musical projects in development for the stage.

Tickets for “Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side” are $40 per household and are on sale now via the Segerstrom Center website at www.SCFTA.org or by calling (714) 556-2787, Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Box Office at Segerstrom Hall is currently closed for walk-up purchases.

Tickets include access to the livestream performance plus an additional 72 hours on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after the live broadcast ends.