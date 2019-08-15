Harbor Ridge’s Newest Neighbor is Angels Baseball Superstar

Share this:

An Anaheim Angels baseball superstar is the newest famous neighbor in Newport Beach.

Mike Trout, eight-time Major League Baseball all-star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player, purchased a $9.15 million home in the gated community of Harbor Ridge.

The 9,000-square-foot English Tudor-style mansion includes six bedrooms, six and half bathrooms, a wine cellar, sauna, built-in dog bath, three-car garage, and an elevator. It sits on a .39-acre lot.

The property overview on Realtor.com describes it as a “breathtaking estate with sweeping ocean, harbor, city lights, Catalina and Palos Verdes views.”

It was completely remodeled and expanded from the foundation up, according to the home description.

Home features include exposed beams, coffered ceiling and French doors.

Trout just landed a 12-year, $426 million contract, according to the MLB.

Seller was represented by Gigi Thomas with COMPASS, and the buyer was represented by Celeste Gilles with Villa Real Estate, according to Realtor.com.