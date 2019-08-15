OC School of the Arts to Hold Season Premiere at Balboa Bay Resort

Share this:

Orange County School of the Arts returns to Balboa Bay Resort on Sept. 7 for its Season Premiere 2019, this year starring recording artist and OCSA alumnus Terron Brooks and students from the Popular Music Conservatory performing R&B favorites from the 1960s including mega-hits by The Temptations, The Legends, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Tammi Terrell and more.

This annual event kicks off OCSA’s 33rd year as the premier arts school in Orange county, and features an extravagant beachfront dinner and concert. Set along the waterfront at the Balboa Bay Resort, the evening features a lavish cocktail reception, a decadent three-course meal and awe-inspiring entertainment. The event is made possible by Honorary Producers Carole Pickup and the Balboa Bay Resort.

Proceeds from the Season Premiere go to the OCSA Foundation, which raises more than $10 million annually in private donations to support the arts conservatories, scholarship, community programs, technology and facility needs.

Accomplished singer, songwriter and actor Terron Brooks is best remembered for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy Award-winning NBC mini-series “The Temptations.” His Broadway performances include the roles of Simba in “The Lion King” and Seaweed in “Hairspray.” He has shared the stage with artists such as Stevie Wonder, David Foster and Smokey Robinson, and his voice can be heard in numerous television and film soundtracks. For his OCSA return, Brooks collaborates with 25 musicians from the school’s Popular Music Conservatory, a collegial-model program that prepares students for a career in commercial or contemporary music.

Cocktail Reception starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the performance.

Table sponsorships with premium seating for 10 guests are available for $3,000. To sponsor or syndicate a table, please contact Elizabeth McKibbin at [email protected] or (714) 560-0900 ext. 5531.

Individual tickets re on sale now and can be purchased for $250 each at ocsarts.net/SeasonPremiere.

Founded in 1987 and still led by visionary educator Ralph S. Opacic, Ed.D., OCSA offers a unique school culture that enables students to flourish as artists and scholars in a dynamic and nurturing environment, preparing them for higher education and the 21st century workforce.

Nearly 2,200 students in grades 7-12 are provided with a rigorous academic program coupled with pre-professional arts training offered in 16 conservatories within the schools of Applied Arts, Dance, Fine & Media Arts, Music and Theatre.

Visit ocsarts.net for more information.