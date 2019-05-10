Heritage Pointe Holds Annual Luncheon and Boutique

Share this:

Heritage Pointe, known for its unparalleled residential community providing Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services for Seniors, has announced exciting plans for its 29th Annual Luncheon and Shopping Boutique scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, at Hotel Irvine.

This event is being co-chaired by Heritage Pointe supporters and sisters, Elana Samson and Rochelle Volpert.

“Guests will certainly enjoy this year’s headliner, comedienne Rita Rudner, lauded for holding the record as the longest running solo comedy show in Las Vegas and for her multiple consecutive ‘Comedian of the Year’ wins,” stated Beth Slavin, Director of Philanthropy at Heritage Pointe.

The exclusive Shopping Boutique will commence at 9:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at 11:45 a.m.

Tickets are priced at $ 118 per person, with Patron Levels at $236, $360, $500, and $1,000. Tables of ten can also be purchased for $ 1,800.

“It is a tremendous honor and opportunity to be a part of Heritage Pointe’s legacy of this highly successful Annual Spring Luncheon,” stated event co-chair Elana Samson.

“We feel like this year is a chance to springboard the event to a new level,” added co-chair Rochelle Volpert. “Past events have set a high standard, and we are confident this year he community is going to provide even more engagement and support.”

Once again, the exclusive Shopping Boutique will boast over 25 vendors showcasing wares ranging from clothing to handbags, jewelry to kitschy gift ideas, and much more. And just as in years past, a percentage of all Boutique sales are earmarked for donation to the Heritage Fund, previously named the Resident Assistance Fund. The Heritage Fund is set aside solely for the purpose of assisting seniors in financial need for residence expenses at Heritage Pointe, where they are surrounded by community, comfort, and caring attention.

Mike Silverman, CEO of Heritage Pointe, explains the importance of this Annual Spring Luncheon by saying, “The high profile involvement of someone of the caliber of Rita Rudner serves to generate even more interest in Heritage Pointe, and even greater community support for our work.”

In addition to being recognized as one of hottest tickets in a town full of outstanding headline acts, Rita Rudner has been named the Nevada Ballet’s “Woman of the Year,” has been nominated for her first solo HBO special, Rita Rudner’s One Night Stand, has sold out Carnegie Hall in New York three times, and the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles twice. She has written five books, has produced multiple films and stage plays, has performed for a Presidential fundraiser, and has been a regular guest on both Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show.

“Heritage Pointe is incredibly fortunate to be able to partner with Rita Rudner for this year’s luncheon,” stated Pamela Davis, Director of Special Events for Heritage Pointe. “While we know we are famous in our own little portion of the world, we also know we can be doing more to expand our visibility. Having Rita Rudner participate in this annual luncheon event will help us develop that visibility even stronger. She is truly an icon in the entertainment world.”

For more information on how to purchase tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and/or tables for Heritage Pointe’s 29th Annual Spring Luncheon and Shopping Botique, please call Beth Slavin, Director of Philanthropy or Pamela Davis, Director of Special Events, at Heritage Pointe at (949) 364-0010 or visit heritagepointe.org.

As the premier retirement home tailored to the Jewish community in Orange County, Heritage Pointe is a nonprofit resident community in Mission Viejo providing Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services for the elderly, while incorporating Jewish traditions and lifestyles.

For 30 years, Heritage Pointe has offered a safe and secure living environment, where residents can live life to its fullest, surrounded by well-trained and compassionate caregivers.