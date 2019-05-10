Biz Buzz: Playmate and Skateboard Legend Open GuacAmigos Restaurant

Share this:

It’s not often that a former Playboy Playmate and a skateboarding legend perform a ribbon cutting ceremony, but that’s what happened last weekend when Playboy Playmate Nicole Dahm Kelly (one of the famous Dahm Triplets) and skate icon Tony Hawk officially opened their new restaurant, GuacAmigos, in the space formerly occupied by Joe’s Crab Shack on Coast Highway.

“This is a dream come true,” Nicole told the enthusiastic crowd gathered in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“Thanks for supporting the Tony Hawk foundation,” added Tony, who has opened more than 600 skate parks across the United States.

Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky presented Nicole and Tony with a plaque, and told them “thanks for opening your new concept in Newport Beach, we’re glad you landed here. We wish you much success. And don’t forget the Christmas Boat Parade sails right by your restaurant. This will be sold out.”

Mayor pro tem Will O’Neill made a presentation, as did representatives from the offices of Congressman Harley Rouda, Senator John Moorlach, and Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

After the ribbon cutting, Tony Hawk and fellow skateboarders put on a skating demo using a giant ramp placed in the parking lot.

Kelly and Hawk have transformed the former Joe’s Crab Shack into a lively cantina with modern flair, including floor-to-ceiling windows and a busy bar with countless tequilas and mezcals. Hawk has collected and displayed action-sports artifacts within the restaurant, including a surfboard from Kelly Slater, a snowboard from Shaun White, a skateboard from Lizzie Armanto, and the BMX bike from Mat Hoffman that was used to break the high-air record. There are also historic photos and equipment from Hawk’s career.

The menu focuses on fresh local seafood with a spicy twist. Already the tableside guacamole and creative tacos are a hit with guests who came to the grand opening.

Located at 2607 W. Pacific Coast Highway. Visit GuacAmigos.com.