Heritage Pointe Hosts Annual Spring Luncheon

Heritage Pointe, known for its unparalleled residential community for Seniors providing Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services, hosted a sold-out crowd of 500 guests at Heritage Pointe’s 29th Annual Spring Luncheon and Shopping Boutique at Hotel Irvine.

Co-chaired by Elana Samson and Rochelle Volpert, the event raised over $150,000 net to support the Heritage Fund, and featured a performance by well-known comedian Rita Rudner, who received a standing ovation from the guests.

Guests entered the hotel’s grand ballroom listening to the soothing sounds of a quartet of musicians from the Pacific Symphony. Guests dined on a scrumptious menu featuring grilled salmon, butternut squash ravioli, and a vegan option of cauliflower steak.

The Shopping Boutique showcased over 30 vendors displaying clothing, handbags, jewelry, gift wares, and much more. A percentage of Boutique sales were donated to the Heritage Fund which helps seniors in financial need to live at Heritage Pointe.

“Heritage Pointe prides itself on its mission to care for our Mothers and Fathers as Jewish tradition teaches us, and part of that includes caring for those without financial means,” stated Mike Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Pointe. “The Jewish community takes care of itself. Through the generosity of our donors and the substantial dollars raised at this year’s luncheon, we can provide an array of healthcare, social, and fitness programming for every resident, regardless of ability to pay. It takes a village, and the Orange County Jewish community is an exceptional village.”

This year’s corporate sponsors included Farmers & Merchants Bank, PR Construction, Careline Homecare Services, Heffernan Insurance Brokers, Braun Linen, Morrison Community Living, Security 101, Alis, Roberto Gomez Painting, WINDES Audit, Tax, Advisory, My Mother Loved Flowers, Yorba Linda Pharmacy, Sterling Carpet and Flooring, and KLM, INC.

Table Sponsors included Sandy Fainbarg, Jane Fischel, Bonnie Gillman, Adrienne Matros, Merage Jewish Community Center, Mutual of America, Elana Samson, Leslie & Scott Seigel, and Vitas.

Firebrand Media and its Newport Beach Independent was the event’s Exclusive ia Sponsor again this year.

“This event exceeded all expectations on every level,” stated Beth Slavin, Director of Philanthropy at Heritage Pointe. “This was due to three key factors, which included the tremendous business community, as well as the community-at-large’s support, a major gift of $100,000 from an anonymous donor, and the loyal support from the Heritage Pointe vendors. This year’s Shopping Boutique was one of the best yet, thanks to Pamela Davis, Heritage Pointe’s Director of Special Events. This event sets the bar very high, as we immediately begin the planning process for next year’s 30th Luncheon & Shopping Boutique.”

Voted “Best Retirement Facility/Independent Living in Orange County” by the readers of the Times Orange County and one of the top three independent, assisted living, and memory care facilities in Orange County by the OC Register Best of Orange County 2018, Heritage Pointe is a nonprofit residential community for seniors in Mission Viejo. For almost 30 years, Heritage Pointe has offered a safe and secure living environment, where residents can live life to its fullest, surrounded by well-trained and compassionate caregivers.

For more information on Heritage Pointe, visit heritagepointe.org