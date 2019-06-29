Quantcast
Newport Crews Join Ullman Sails Race

Posted On 29 Jun 2019
Local Newport Beach crews joined nearly 1,000 sailors from around the world last weekend in the Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week.

Among the Newport-based boats were “Triumph” and “Vesper,” both from Newport Harbor Yacht Club, and “T-N-T” from Balboa Yacht Club.

The three-day regatta in the San Pedro Bay was hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and Alamitos Bay Yacht Club.

For more information, visit lbrw.org

— All photos by Jim Collins ©

The Triumph and T-N-T, both from Newport Beach.
— Photo by Jim Collins ©

 

The Triumph Crew from Newport Beach in the Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week.
— Photo by Jim Collins ©

 

Crew from the T-N-T, based out of Newport Beach.
— Photo by Jim Collins ©

 

Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week
— Photo by Jim Collins ©

