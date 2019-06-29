Newport Crews Join Ullman Sails Race

Share this:

Local Newport Beach crews joined nearly 1,000 sailors from around the world last weekend in the Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week.

Among the Newport-based boats were “Triumph” and “Vesper,” both from Newport Harbor Yacht Club, and “T-N-T” from Balboa Yacht Club.

The three-day regatta in the San Pedro Bay was hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and Alamitos Bay Yacht Club.

For more information, visit lbrw.org

— All photos by Jim Collins ©