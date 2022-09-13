Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach

Share this:

On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive.

The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist.

Newport Beach police officers arrived on scene and located citizens attempting to render aid to the adult male bicyclist. Despite their lifesaving efforts, the bicyclist (whose name has not been released) was pronounced deceased on scene by the Newport Beach Fire Department.

Shortly thereafter, Newport Beach police officers located the suspect vehicle and the driver in the nearby Eastbluff neighborhood.

The driver, Adriana Bernal, 36, of Anaheim, was taken into custody without incident. Through the course of the investigation, Bernal was found to be under the influence of a drug at the time of the collision.

Due to a prior arrest for DUI, the driver was ultimately arrested for Murder and Hit and Run.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the collision can call Investigator M. Keyworth at (949) 644-3746.