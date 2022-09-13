Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17

Share this:

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Unfortunately, those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship-building with the community, and some community members may feel apprehensive about approaching officers on the street.

The Newport Beach Police Department Mobile Café breaks down barriers. It allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction and a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Department’s work in Newport Beach’s neighborhoods.

This is an ideal setting in which to bring concerns or simply getting to know our city’s officers, as these interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.

The Newport Beach Mobile Café is a local initiative similar to events held across the country as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

All community members are invited to attend the event, which will be held at Newport Coffee Company, 104 21st St. #104, Newport Beach. Please contact Sergeant Steve Oberon with questions: (949) 644-3688 x2745 or [email protected].