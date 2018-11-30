Ho-Ho-Holiday Events in Newport Beach

Share this:

December is here, and with it comes a virtual blizzard of holiday events that take place in Newport Beach over the next few weeks. From Christmas Tree lightings to community celebrations, it’s all happening here in Newport Beach.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Annual Crystal Cove Tree Lighting and Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crystal Cove Conservancy will host the all-day event at Crystal Cove, which is transformed into a holiday wonderland with vintage ornaments, twinkling lights, and a beautiful, majestic tree on the beach. As Santa and strolling carolers join the event, complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider and home- baked goodies will be provided by The Beachcomber Café. The tree lighting ceremony begins at dusk (approximately 5 p.m.). Parking $5/hr (max. $15). Additional shuttles will be available at the lots north of Historic District at Pelican Point. For more information visit CrystalCove.org.

Holiday Kick-Off Celebration at Lido Marina Village, Noon – 5:30 p.m. Kick off the Holidays at Lido Marina Village. From 12 to 3 p.m., Charlie & Me invites you to join them in the launch of WTFrenchie’s Pup Accessory line, Saint Rue! Enjoy a puppy photobooth, caricature artist, treat bags and more. From 2 to 5 p.m., enjoy a special Holiday Pop-Up with Kasey Blue Kids, Daydream Republic, live holiday music and plenty of festive surprises. At 2:30 p.m. the Newport Beach Fire Department will be visiting with Engine 62 and handing out candy canes. At 5 p.m. sip on hot chocolate and experience a surprise “snowfall” at Malibu Farm. Lido Marina Village is located at 3434 Via Lido. Visit LidoMarinaVillage.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 2

Corona del Mar Christmas Walk / 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce presents “The Walk,” which brings together thousands of fun-loving people into the village of Corona del Mar for live entertainment, food, prizes and games. Festivities include merchant promotions, live entertainment with a dozen bands in strategic locations, the Fireman’s Grill BBQ provided by the NB Fire Department, restaurant tastings, kid’s entertainment including photos with Santa, unique vendor exhibits, beer & wine garden, opportunity drawings and performances by high school and community organizations. Visit CdMChamber.com for more information.

Balboa Bay Resort’s Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. at Balboa Bay Resort. Watch the spectacular Christmas tree and the Resort come to life with thousands of twinkling lights and holiday décor amidst a grand, high-energy performance featuring Frosty, Rudolph, Santa and Friends, with holiday magic, live singers and dancers from the OC School of the Arts, and the lighting of the giant 20 foot Christmas Tree. Reservations not required. Limited seating available.

Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Fashion Island, 3:30 p.m. Celebrate Chanukah and the lighting of the menorah at Fashion Island. This event, in partnership with Chabad Center for Jewish Life, Newport Beach, will be held in the Atrium Garden Courtyard, near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Wahoo’s Fish Taco. The celebration begins with holiday musical performances by the Tarbut v’Torah day school choir and the musical group Orange Jews. The community will honor eight Holocaust Survivors who bravely illuminated the world for the eight decades since the Holocaust. Participants at the Menorah Lighting will enjoy holiday gifts and treats, Chanukah crafts, face painting and balloon animals. Participants are encouraged to bring along a gift for the community toy drive and distribution to underprivileged children. For more information visit JewishNewport.com or call (949) 721-9800.

Balboa Island Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 4 p.m. at Balboa Island Fire Station at Marine and Park Ave. Enjoy cider, cookies and snow! Santa and Mrs. Santa arrive at 4 p.m. Tree lighting and caroling at dusk at the Fire Station.

DECEMBER 9

Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association, the annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour includes eight unique holiday decorated Balboa Island homes and cottages. Tickets are $35 and are available online at balboaislandNB.org, and at several stores on Marine Avenue.

DECEMBER 10 & 11

Celebration of Life Candlelight Service, 6:30 p.m. at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3500 Pacific View Dr, Corona del Mar. The program begins with a presentation of photos that will be shared in memory of loved ones. If you’d like to participate in the photo presentation, bring a copy of your photo to the Pacific View office or send it to [email protected] Following the presentation and Candlelight Service, guests will be invited to hang an ornament of remembrance on the “Trees of Life.”

DECEMBER 19-23

110th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. Join over a million viewers over five nights as they watch beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes sail along the harbor. This year’s parade starts and ends at Lido Isle. The parade will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night. There will be a fireworks show off of the Newport Pier at 6:15 p.m. on opening night of the parade. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols, three-time National League MVP and two-time World Series champion, will preside as Grand Marshal for the opening night of the parade. Visit ChristmasBoatParade.com for more information.