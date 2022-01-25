Hoag Achieves SRC and NAFC’s Center of Excellence in Continence Care for Women Accreditation

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has become the first hospital on the West Coast to achieve dual accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Continence Care for Women, recognized by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) and National Association for Continence (NAFC) for providing the highest quality of care and patient safety.

The accreditation program was established in 2020 through a collaboration between SRC and NAFC, to recognize hospitals whose continence-care programs achieve nationally recognized standards of care. Not all hospitals that seek accreditation and undergo the rigorous requirements and inspection process administered by SRC and NAFC are granted accreditation.

“We’re proud to recognize Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that Hoag is among the best nationally in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

“Hoag is dedicated to providing comprehensive, world-class care to all women who turn to us for their health care needs,” said Leah Nakamura, M.D., physician advisor, Hoag Pelvic Health Program. “We’re extremely proud to achieve dual recognition from SRC and NAFC for outstanding care for women’s bladder and bowel health issues.”

Each month, Hoag’s Pelvic Health Program conducts approximately 1,300 pelvic physical therapy sessions and an additional 250 wellness visits from its locations at Hoag Health Center Newport Beach and Hoag Health Center Sand Canyon in Irvine.

The program comprises 12 full-time pelvic floor physical therapists and wellness providers. Comprehensive services offered range from pelvic floor rehabilitation, acupuncture, dietary guidance and massage therapy, to maternal mental health, Pilates and yoga, meditation and mindfulness, and sexual psychotherapy.

