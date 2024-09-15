Hoag Digestive Health Institute Welcomes New Medical Director of Endoscopy Center

Share this:

Hoag Digestive Health Institute has welcomed a new Medical Director for the Hoag Irvine Advanced Endoscopy Center: Jennifer Phan, M.D., a board-certified gastroenterologist.

Dr. Phan brings a depth of knowledge of endoscopy, bariatrics and pancreaticobiliary disease and has also been named Director of Bariatric Endoscopy and Program Director of the Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship at Hoag.

Dr. Phan’s special interests include endoscopic management of obesity and associated metabolic disorders, such as diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. With her impressive background and comprehensive approach to patient care, Dr. Phan is a natural fit for Hoag.

“Dr. Phan is known for working alongside multiple medical and surgical subspecialties to find the best outcome for her patients,” said Kenneth J. Chang, M.D., executive medical director of the Digestive Health Institute at Hoag. “She brings her creative mind-set and collaborative approach to bear for her patients, who subsequently receive the best care possible. We are excited to call Dr. Phan our colleague.”

A leader at the forefront of endoscopy, Dr. Phan said she was drawn to Hoag for the hospital’s dedication to innovation and patient-centric approach to care.

“Hoag has a reputation as a pioneering hospital where specialists can provide the most advanced, proven care possible to patients,” Dr. Phan said. “I am honored to help advance this already impressive institute.”

Alongside her Hoag colleagues, Dr. Phan champions innovations, including offering patients an incisionless, minimally invasive weight loss option through endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG). This procedure folds and sutures the stomach to decrease its size and is an alternative to surgically removing a large portion of the stomach for patients who need or are looking for a different approach to bariatric surgery.

Dr. Phan practices gastroenterology at 500 Superior Ave. in Newport Beach. To schedule an appointment, visit www.hoag.org/digestive.