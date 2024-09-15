Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and Smash Mouth Celebrate New ‘All Star’ Sandwiches

Share this:

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches loves introducing new sandwich collaborations.

Last month they introduced a new sandwich dubbed “Mitch The Rock Richmond,” a vegan BBQ sandwich named after NBA all-star Mitch Richmond.

Now comes not one but two new all-star sandwiches that mark the 25th anniversary of San Jose-based band Smash Mouth’s iconic hit “All Star.”

According to information from Ike’s, the sandwich chain is “turning up the volume” with a duo of special edition sandwiches: #167 “Smash Mouth” and #1999 “Hey Now, You’re an All Star,” both available at Ike’s locations nationwide including the one on MacArthur near John Wayne Airport.

The #167 “Smash Mouth” has sizzling bacon, smooth cream cheese, and sharp provolone, served on Ike’s famous Dutch Crunch bread with their signature Dirty Sauce baked in.

The #1999 “Hey Now, You’re an All Star” was reportedly inspired by the year Smash Mouth had their starry worldwide hit. This sandwich features halal chicken, bacon, red pesto, sriracha, wasabi mayo, and pepper jack cheese, also on Dutch Crunch with Dirty Sauce.

For more information, visit www.ikessandwiches.com.