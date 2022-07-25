Hoag Digestive Health Institute Welcomes New Surgical Director of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has recruited innovative colorectal surgeon Elizabeth R. Raskin, M.D., as surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Program within Hoag’s Digestive Health Institute.

Dr. Raskin comes to Hoag from University of California, Davis Medical Center, where she served as Chief of the Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery and Director of Robotic Surgical Education.

With nearly 20 years of experience in state-of-the-art technologies and surgical techniques, Dr. Raskin’s patient-centric approach provides cutting-edge, comprehensive, compassionate care to improve surgical outcomes and speed recovery. Her expertise includes laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgical techniques to treat complex colon, rectal and anal conditions, and she is often asked to lecture, teach and train surgeons of all levels on robotics.

According to Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag., Dr. Raskin “embodies Hoag’s ethos of innovation, and we are proud to welcome her to our growing Digestive Health Institute.”

Skilled in minimally invasive surgery, Dr. Raskin views robotic surgery and developing technologies as means to improve patient treatment options and outcomes. She is impressed by Hoag’s commitment to robotic surgery: Hoag has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) from the Surgical Review Corporation.

“Hoag is known for putting patients first and for supporting technologies and treatments that advance the standard of care,” she said. “I’m excited to be joining Hoag’s Digestive Health Institute and collaborating with Dr. Caroline Hwang, among other distinguished colleagues, to bring world-class IBD care to Orange County and our region.”

Additional information about Hoag’s Margolis Family IBD Program can be found at www.hoag.org/IBD.