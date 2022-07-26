Islands Restaurant in Newport Beach Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Menu and Giveaways

Share this:

Would you believe Islands Restaurants is celebrating its 40th anniversary?

If you’ve been to the Newport Beach location at The Bluffs shopping center at MacArthur and Bison, you’ve no doubt enjoyed one of their signature burgers (my favorite is the Hula burger with mushrooms and Swiss cheese) and other menu delights.

Not sure how long that Islands has been there, but the restaurant company is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this summer, and the restaurant is having fun with throwback uniforms, the return of a cult-classic burger at a throwback price, giveaways, an exclusive Islands beer, and 40 days of giveaways on social media.

Here’s the scoop from Island Restaurants: After a long day of surfing in the 60s, the founder of Islands Restaurants stepped off the beaches of Oahu, looking for a juicy burger, a hot basket of fries, and an ice-cold drink.

Some 20 years later, he took inspiration from those island surf sessions and brought that same craving-inspired menu to Southern California, opening the first Islands Restaurant in 1982. Now 40 years later, Islands Restaurants are still true to the original vision, serving fine burgers and drinks throughout California and Arizona.

To celebrate this milestone, Islands team members will be wearing throwback uniforms all summer. The Islands Heat Wave Burger is back on the menu for a limited time, and it’s a spicy treat: the burger adds grilled serrano chilies, grilled green chilies, melted pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo for an extra kick.

Guests can cool down with an Islands Sunny Blonde Ale, exclusive to Islands. The Watermelon Margarita is also back and will be served in a special Islands 40th Anniversary glass.

I like this idea: According to information from Islands, guests are encouraged to embrace “island time” when dining at Islands by taking a break from busy schedules and smartphones, and enjoying the company of those their table over a great meal and some conversation-starting trivia. Islands has created new 40th Anniversary trivia coasters that will be available at every table for families and friends to log off and test their Islands knowledge.

As far as giveaways, there will be a Beach Cruiser giveaway at each of the 42 Islands locations (including Newport Beach) with two bikes per store for guests to win. Raffle tickets will be available in-store only, and winners will be announced on August 30.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes such as Islands gift cards, beach towels, trucker hats and other goodies. One winner will be picked daily via Islands social media channels.

To keep up with Islands 40th Anniversary specials and giveaways, visit www.islandsrestaurants.com and follow along on Twitter or Instagram at @islandsburgers, and on facebook at www.facebook.com/IslandsRestaurants.