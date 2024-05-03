Mayor’s Table at Lido House Hotel Welcomes New General Manager Quentin Gravet

Share this:

Have you tried the Mayor’s Table hamburger? It’s a delicious handful of simplicity that yields big flavors, accompanied by perfectly seasoned fries.

Something else—make that someone else—well seasoned is Quentin Gravet, the new General Manager of Mayor’s Table who has extensive wine expertise and a passion for personalized customer service.

Gravet will work closely with Lido House Hotel’s Chef-Partner Riley Huddleston—the mastermind behind the Mayor’s Table menus, including the burger. He’ll oversee daily operations for the restaurant while curating new additions to the restaurant’s wine program.

Mayor’s Table has an impressive collection of California and French wines, including ‘Essentiel’ by Riley Huddleston, a signature bubbly cuvee made in collaboration with Piper Heidsieck Champagne in France.

Gravet is currently pursuing his advanced certification courses for the WSET Level 3 and will look to elevate the wine program further through curated new additions and experiential events.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quentin to the team at Mayor’s Table,” said André Brose, General Manager for Lido House Hotel. “He brings a wealth of restaurant experience, a deep understanding of the Newport Beach community, and a genuine enthusiasm for curated guest experiences. We look forward to seeing how he will elevate Mayor’s Table to new heights and ensure that our guests enjoy the best of what we have to offer.”

According to information from The Mayor’s Table, Gravet previously served as the general manager and wine director for several notable restaurants, including the Boujis Group’s Olivetta in West Hollywood and French fine dining establishment Marché Moderne in Crystal Cove.

“I’m honored to join the team at Mayor’s Table and lead its exceptional restaurant operations. I aim to create a welcoming and engaging atmosphere for our guests while showcasing our outstanding wine program and culinary offerings,” said Gravet. “Mayor’s Table is a unique place that honors the legacy of Newport Beach’s former city hall, and I want to make sure that every guest feels that connection and sense of community when they dine with us.”

For those who don’t know the connection, Mayor’s Table is the signature restaurant of Lido House Hotel, a Marriott Autograph Collection property that opened in 2018, and sits on the site that formerly housed the Newport Beach Civic Center, including the city council chambers.

Mayor’s Table offers a coastal-inspired menu of seasonal dishes, craft cocktails, and an extensive wine list.

Visit https://lidohousehotel.com/mayors-table-pacific-pub.html.