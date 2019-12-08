Hoag Hospital and Doctors Garner Awards

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has been gathering accolades for both its quality of healthcare and for its quality of doctors, according to recent press releases from Hoag.

According to hospital officials, Hoag Breast Center is the first and only hospital in Orange County to be named a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence — the highest level of accreditation — by the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers program.

The center first received this designation in 2013 and has earned it every year since. It is one of 57 facilities nationally to hold the “Center of Excellence” distinction, reinforcing Hoag’s position as a national leader in the industry, the press release notes.

“This accreditation is truly a reflection of the comprehensive team at Hoag who are dedicated to providing our community with the highest quality breast cancer care each and every day,” Dr. January Lopez, director of breast imaging for Hoag breast centers, said in a prepared statement. “Whether you are coming in for your annual mammogram or going through breast cancer treatment, Hoag is here to support, advocate for and help you navigate your breast care journey.”

Timeliness of care for screening and diagnostic mammography, mammography call back rate, patient satisfaction, surgical care, pathology, and radiation, are all considered in NQMBC’s performance measurement process, according to officials.

In a separate press release, Hoag announced that Dr. Dipti Itchhaporia, the Eric & Sheila Samson endowed chair in cardiovascular health and director of disease management for the Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute at the hospital, has been appointed as the 2020-21 vice president for the American College of Cardiology.

She will likely move on to lead the college as president the following year. Itchhaporia will be the fifth female president in ACC’s 70-year history.

The ACC is the leading medical society governing the practice of cardiology that is the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team with a sustained mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all, according to Hoag.

As incoming VP, Itchhaporia has further distinguished herself and Hoag as a leader and innovator in the field of cardiology, officials commented.

“We are proud to congratulate Dr. Itchhaporia for her well-deserved recognition as the new ACC vice president,” Hoag President and CEO Robert Braithwaite said in a prepared statement. “This position is considered one of the highest honors in the cardiology profession, and we are grateful to have a respected leader such as Dr. Itchhaporia providing care to our community here in Orange County.”

According to the press release, she has served as past president of the California Chapter of the ACC, past president of the Orange County affiliate of the American Heart Association and past board member of AHA’s Western Affiliate Board.

Itchhaporia and the Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute at Hoag hosted the 10th Annual Meeting of the California ACC in Newport Beach on Sept. 20-21, officials reported. The conference, themed “The Heart of New Developments,” brought together industry-leading cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, physicians and nurse practitioners from around the country to learn and collaborate on the current and new modalities of heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, hypertension and more, through engaging panel discussions, presentations and exhibitions.

And finally, Hoag announced in another press release that the Leapfrog Group has awarded the hospital straight As on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for its hospitals in Newport Beach and Irvine. Leapfrog rates how well hospitals protect patients from accidents, errors, injuries and infections.

“It’s an honor for Hoag to be recognized as one of the top hospitals in the nation for patient safety and quality,” Braithwaite said in the press release. “We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality health care to the communities we serve and it is a privilege to be acknowledged for that nationally by Leapfrog.”

Leapfrog collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions, according to Hoag. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals.

For more information, visit Hoag.org.