Newport Businessman Honored at Night of Miracles Gala

Nonprofit organization Miracles for Kids honored a local resident and raised a record-breaking $1.8 million at its signature Annual Night of Miracles Gala on Oct. 12, according to a press release.

Themed “Rock the Miracle,” the gala welcomed more than 500 of Southern California’s most influential business leaders and philanthropists at the picturesque Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, officials reported.

“This year’s gala showcased the extraordinary generosity of our community. The Miracles for Kids family is beyond thankful to our group of sponsors, donors, volunteers, and supporters – not only after special evenings like this, but every day,” co-founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids Autumn Strier said in a statement. “Their generosity and support of our mission allows us to continue to make everyday miracles in the lives of critically-ill children and their families in desperate need.”

Every year the organization also recognizes an outstanding supporter whose passion and dedication has made a significant impact in the lives of Miracles for Kids’ families.

According to the message, the 2019 Miracle Maker Honoree was Tim Smith, founder & principal of The Smith Group — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, in Newport Beach. For nearly a decade, Smith has dedicated his personal and professional time, energy, and resources to serve Miracles for Kids’ children and families, officials noted.

“Miracles for Kids children are facing unimaginable obstacles and it means the world to be able to make even the smallest difference in the lives of these families — this is why I first became involved with Miracles for Kids and why I continue to work hard in support of the organization,” Smith said in the prepared statement. “I am honored to be named this year’s Miracle Maker and to be a part of the Miracles for Kids team and look forward to continuing to work alongside this incredible organization to positively impact those who need it the most.”

According to the press release, the lead sponsorship lineup included McLaren Newport Beach. The car dealership displayed a $300,000 red 720S spider during the event, which was a photo highlight of the evening, contributing to the excitement of their donated McLaren LA weekend getaway in the live auction.

Notable guests included director / producer Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, co-owner of A Restaurant in Newport Beach.

For more information, visit miraclesforkids.org.