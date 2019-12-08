Serving People in Need Raises $350K at Balboa Bay Resort Gala

Share this:

An Orange County nonprofit, Serving People in Need, welcomed 250 guests to the ballroom at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach for the annual SPIN dinner on Sept. 27, and raised about $350,000 for the organization, according to a press release.

According to officials, the annual gala event has been one of the traditional opening events of the fall social season on the Orange County coast for over three decades, and it has become known for its unique theme and exceptional dining and entertainment components.

The ballroom at the Balboa Bay Resort was transformed into a Manhattan skyline for the event, themed “A Night in New York,” officials note in the message. Matt Mouser fronted the 16-piece Pete Jacobs Band, which brought “Sinatra at the Copa to Newport Beach,” for an evening of dancing, the press release reads.

Many longtime and loyal SPIN advocates and donors attended the event, according to the press release, including Trish O’Donnell, Wayne and MaryLou Shattuck, Keith Smith, Jill and Curtis Scheetz, Joe and Heidi Heffington, Kim and Dick Crawford, Ed and Melanie Fitch, and Karen and Dick Nichol.

Everyone dined on red wine braised short ribs accompanied by Trefethen and Justin wines. Comic Bobby Collins, a regular on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” entertained the crowd, SPIN officials reported in the statement.

The $350,000 raised will help keep food on the table for OC families in need, and perhaps just as significant, hope for a turnaround in life, another chance to become self-sufficient members of the human family, officials noted in the message.

For more information, visit spinoc.org.