Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts “Wake Up! Newport” Meeting on Sept. 2

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly “Wake Up! Newport” breakfast meeting in person on Thursday, Sept. 2 at the Newport Beach Public Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave.

A complimentary light breakfast is available from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., followed by a program 7:45 to 8:30 a.m.

This month’s program is an update on the University of California, Irvine, by Howard Gillman, Chancellor of UCI. He will give an overview of the campus, talk about how UCI is leading the pandemic response, and provide insights into the future of the new medical complex.

Gillman was appointed Chancellor of UCI in September of 2014. He is an award-winning scholar and teacher with an expertise in American Constitution and the Supreme Court. He holds faculty appointments in the School of Law, the Department of History, among others, and every year teaches an undergraduate seminar.

The Wake Up! Newport event is free, but please make reservations for food and seating considerations.

Visit https://www.newportbeach.com/events/september-wake-up-newport-u-c-i-update-with-chancellor-howard-gillman/ for more information and to register for the event.