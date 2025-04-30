Inaugural “18 for the Elephants” Charity Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill Resort Raises More Than $20K for Elephant Conservation

The inaugural “18 for the Elephants” Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Over and Above Africa’s Elephant protection programs was successfully hosted at the prestigious Pelican Hill Golf Course on April 10.

The event welcomed 72 dedicated golfers to a perfect Southern California day with bright blue skies and temperatures reaching 80 degrees, creating ideal conditions for this meaningful fundraising event that raised over $20,000 for elephant preservation initiatives, including the care and relocation of an orphaned baby elephant calf named Joy.

Golfers of all skill levels enjoyed a day of world-class golf, an online auction, raffle prizes, and a gourmet awards dinner and lively afterparty compliments of celebrity DJ and Astrologer David Lawrence Palmer, “The Leo King.”

The tournament featured a shotgun start, with contests including longest drive, closest to the pin, and a hole-in-one challenge with cash and luxury travel prizes.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm shown by our sponsors, participants, and volunteers,” said Oracle Maureen, founder of Angels Among Us Foundation, a charitable organization that identifies and funds grassroots conservation efforts that create meaningful, lasting change. “This inaugural event exceeded our expectations in every way. Everyone came together for a beautiful day on the course while raising funds to support Over and Above Africa’s mission to protect and preserve elephants. This is just the beginning of what we hope will become a signature annual event.”

The tournament attracted golfers from Los Angeles to San Diego. Numerous sponsors and community partners helped make the day a success, including Philanthropist Oracle Maureen, California Golf + Travel Magazine, The Leo King, HighVibeTV, K-Line Media Group, Regenerative Aesthetics, Berkshire Hathaway California Properties (Kristine Torrance), LA Sol Collective, Sock Guy, Lynne Karpa (Compass), Tito’s Handmade Vodka, New York Life Southern California, UAG (Urban Armor Gear), Kasey Jones, Inc., and Kaenon Sunglasses.

“Their dedication to wildlife stewardship and community engagement exemplifies the collaborative spirit that drives our mission forward. We couldn’t host this meaningful event without their generous support,” said Oracle Maureen.

Eric Woods, former golf professional and owner/publisher of California Golf + Travel Magazine, praised the event’s execution.

“I’ve played in a lot of tournaments and Oracle Maureen’s event was as top shelf as I’ve ever been around. Everyone said they had an amazing experience.”

Over & Above Africa is a nonprofit organization that pioneers a holistic approach to conservation, bridging the gap between traditional wildlife protection, anti-poaching, and rehabilitation efforts with sustainable community development. Visit www.OverAndAboveAfrica.com for more information.