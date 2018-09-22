Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Charity Spotlight: Hops & Vines Charity Classic Returns Sept. 27

Posted On 22 Sep 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,
Share this:

Former L.A. Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo pours his Caressa J wine at a previous Hops and Vines event

The 12th Annual Hops & Vines Charity Classic returns to the Center Club Orange County on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the Center Club Cares fund, which has selected Orange County School of the Arts as the 2018 featured beneficiary.

In addition to Orange County School of the Arts, other benefactors from the event include Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS and the ALS Therapy Development Institute, and the ClubCorp Employee Care Foundation.

This annual event will feature more than 30 award-winning wineries and world-class craft beers, as well as hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Executive Chef Lewis Butler. There will also be a Cheese and Charcuterie Station, a Raw Bar featuring Alaskan king crab, Spanish Tapas station, and desserts.

Entertainment will include talented Orange County School of the Arts students who will be performing around the Club during the event, including smooth saxophone music at the entry, a jazz quartet, and more.

Center Club’s signature event is open to the public. Tickets are $105 per person, $190 for two people, or $320 for four. Sponsorships are also available. come to attend. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit hopsandvines.org.

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Off the Menu: Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival Arrives Oct. 4-7

Posted On 22 Sep 2018
, By
0

Newport Dunes Welcomes OCtoberfest OC Sept. 29 – Oct. 21

Posted On 16 Sep 2018
, By
0

Charity Spotlight: Uncorking Rare Wines for Charity Event at Big Canyon

Posted On 06 Sep 2018
, By
0

Off the Menu: Prepare Your Palate for the Newport Beach Wine and Food Festival

Posted On 25 Aug 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.