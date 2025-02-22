Hundreds of Camp Pendleton Marines Enjoyed a Super Bowl Party on February 9 at American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291

For the 14th year in a row, the Crisp family (Gary, Julie and Carter Crisp of Crisp Imaging) entertained hundreds of Marines from Camp Pendleton for a Super Bowl extravaganza at American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 in Newport Beach.

On a sunny Sunday, Feb. 9, 300 5th Division Marines were bussed to the American Legion Post to watch Lucha Libre wrestling, enjoy harbor cruises, listen and dance to live music, smoke cigars, watch Polynesian fire dancers, be dazzled by magicians, play blackjack and craps, and experience a host of other activities.

The Marines were entertained by the USC Band and Cheerleaders. Haircuts and massages were available. They dined on barbeque and polished that off with donuts and ice cream.

The event began at 10:30 a.m. and ended around 8 p.m. when the Marines had to bid farewell and return to Camp Pendleton.

The Crisp Family holds a super Bowl party every year to honor veteran and active-duty military personnel who have faithfully served their country. This event benefits the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, whose mission is to provide support and outreach to the 5th Marines and Sailors deployed from and stationed at Camp Pendleton and their families.

Crisp Imaging, Inc. is the West Coast’s premier independent digital printer for the

construction, real estate, facilities management, education, healthcare, corporate and other industries. Established in 2001, Crisp Imaging serves clients from 25 locations in Seattle to San Diego (including Orange County), offering reprographics, marketing materials, display graphics, PPE, scanning, archiving, document management, and on-site services. Visit www.Crispimg.com.

Here are a few highlights of the event, courtesy of NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin.