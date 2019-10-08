‘Igniting Potential’ Giving Day Raises $127K

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation partnered with nine local nonprofits last week to host the second annual Igniting Potential, a “Giving Day” to support the youth of Orange County, officials announced in a Sept. 19 press release.

The 24-hour effort raised more than $127,000 with participation from 518 donors.

OCCF launched this series of collaborative “Giving Days” in 2017 to build the capacity of local nonprofits through collective fundraising around shared missions, officials explain in the message. The organization powered the Igniting Potential campaign with seed funding to support the marketing assets, campaign resources and collaborative partnerships.

“Thanks to the tremendous work of local nonprofits, generous donors and our compassionate community, Orange County’s young people are gaining the resources needed to set them up for future success,” OCCF President Shelley Hoss said in the prepared statement. “We are proud to convene and support exemplary nonprofits in tackling the most important issues facing our county.

The nine organizations that participated in Igniting Potential included: KidWorks, Orange County Boy Scouts of America, The Youth Center, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Southern California, MOMS Orange County, Assistance League of Irvine, Parentis Foundation, Us Too Gymnastics, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County.

For more information, visit oc-cf.org/iheartoc.