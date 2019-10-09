John Wayne Airport Issues Call for Artists

Share this:

John Wayne Airport officials are looking for Orange County-based visual artists for an upcoming exhibition, according to a Sept. 16 press release.

Local artists are invited to apply for solo-style exhibition slots in the JWA Community Focus Space program’s monthly exhibition calendar with exhibition slots opening Dec. 17, 2020.

The exhibition elevates the overall guest experience at the airport, officials noted.

“With 10.5 million guests traveling each year, John Wayne Airport provides a venue unlike any other to feature the artwork of local Orange County artists and showcase their talent to visitors and residents alike,” Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett said in a prepared statement.

Each exhibition is on display for approximately 30 days. CFS exhibition display cases are located on the departure (upper) level near security screening areas in terminals A, B, C (pre-security) and the arrival (lower) level adjacent to baggage carousels 1 and 4 in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal and are accessible to all passengers and the general public.

Artists who wish to apply for consideration, must have been born, raised or educated in Orange County; or currently live, work or own property in Orange County; and live in any of the following counties: Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara or Ventura.

Artist applications must be received by JWA no later than 4 p.m. on Nov. 15. After submitting, artists will be notified of a decision by Jan. 15.

For more information, visit ocair.com/terminal/artexhibits or contact JWA Arts Program Coordinator Jeffrey Frisch at [email protected].