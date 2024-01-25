Ike’s Love & Sandwiches in Newport Beach Offers Special Menu for Veganuary

Share this:

Remember when being a vegetarian or vegan meant limited menu options, especially at sandwich shops?

Check out what Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (including the Newport Beach location on MacArthur Blvd. near John Wayne Airport) has in store this Veganuary for vegans, vegetarians, flexi-foodies, casual carnivores—basically anyone who prefers plant-based dishes or those curious to try them.

Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, noted that “I had vegan, vegetarian, and flexi-foodie friends before it was cool. I started creating veggie sandwiches that were delicious for them. Now, we’ve got the sexiest, most extensive range of plant-based options of any restaurant anywhere in the world.”

I’m told that Ike’s has more than 800 options for the plant-curious, including:

Vegan Get Diggie With It: The Best Vegan sandwich of all time is made with Vegan Bulgogi, Mushrooms, Yellow BBQ Sauce, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Dirty Sauce. Available for a limited time.

Vegan Litacanrana – Made in collaboration with female wrestler Amy Dumas, known professionally as Lita, the Litacanrana contains Vegan Chicken, Wasabi Mayo, Ike’s Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms and Vegan Cheese. It’s like a dropkick of flavor.

Vegan Mel-lo Kitty: Made with Vegan Chicken, Zesty Orange Glaze, Avocado, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Dirty Sauce. Ok. Maybe it’s not so mellow, but it’s delicious.

Vegan Mack Daddy: Vegan Meatloaf, Vegan Mack Slaw, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Dirty Sauce.

Vegan Meatless Mike: Vegan Meatballs, Marinara and Vegan Cheese. Simple and so good.

For Ike’s Love & Sandwiches info, visit www.ikessandwich.com.