Girls Inc. of OC Adds Newport Residents to Board of Directors

Girls Inc. of Orange County, the Santa Ana-based affiliate of the national nonprofit committed to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, has added three distinguished members to its Board of Directors: Rick Matros of Newport Coast, Rajesh Luhar of Corona del Mar, and Anh Tran of Costa Mesa.

With a wealth of leadership experience, a deep commitment to community service, and exceptional qualities, they join the organization in advancing its mission to inspire all girls.

Since 1954, Girls Inc. of Orange County has been a cornerstone in the community, offering crucial programs, education, and professional opportunities to empower young girls. These initiatives are designed to equip girls with the tools for success in academics, the workforce, and life.

With the addition Tran, Matros and Luhar, Girls Inc. is poised to harness their expertise and extensive professional networks, further enhancing the organization’s ability to serve and uplift girls across Orange County.

About the New Board Members

Rick Matros brings a wealth of executive leadership experience to Girls Inc. of Orange County. Currently serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Sabra, he has a proven track record of success in various healthcare and long-term care organizations. Mr. Matros has been a dedicated advocate for the community, having held leadership positions in several non-profit organizations, including IsraAID and Artists 4 Israel.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Matros is an Emmy Award winner in the Sports Documentary category for his role as co-executive producer of “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” in 2023. His passion for community service, coupled with his highly prestigious and coveted accolades, makes him an ideal addition to the Girls Inc. family.

Rajesh Luhar, retired Chief Financial Officer, brings over 25 years of finance and financial management expertise to Girls Inc. of Orange County. His career highlights include reducing expenses, implementing improved systems, and driving development, resulting in increased company strength, revenue, and profits. Rajesh’s unique blend of financial acumen and business administration perspective adds significant value to organizations.

In addition to his executive career, Rajesh served as Treasurer and eventually Chair of a private recreational community club, which flourished under his leadership and was eventually donated to the YMCA. Rajesh is involved in property management boards, including Trestle Property Management. His philanthropic nature is evident in his role as Financial Coach for Working Wardrobes, aiding at-risk young adults in their integration back into society.

Anh Tran, Managing Partner of SageMint Wealth, is a Certified Financial Planner with a commitment to making a positive impact in her community. With a background as an attorney and extensive experience working for Goldman Sachs, Anh brings a unique perspective to Girls Inc. She is not only a skilled wealth advisor but also an active advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion within the financial advisor community.

Anh’s involvement in community organizations, such as Impact Giving and the University of California, Irvine Undergraduate Student Success board, showcases her dedication to effecting positive social change. Her numerous accolades, including recognition by Forbes and CNBC, reflect her excellence in the financial planning industry.

Upon the addition of new board members, Lucy Santana, CEO of Girls Inc. of Orange County, said “We’re thrilled to welcome Anh Tran, Rick Matros, and Rajesh Luhar to the Girls Inc. of Orange County Board of Directors. Their wealth of experience, leadership, and commitment to empowerment perfectly align with our mission. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will make as we persist in inspiring and supporting young girls in our community.”

To learn more, visit www.girlsinc-oc.org.