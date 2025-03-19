Inaugural Newport Beach Celebrity Classic Raises $200,000 for Southern California Fire Relief

The inaugural Newport Beach Celebrity Classic wrapped up in spectacular fashion on Sunday, March 16 at Newport Beach County Club, raising a total of $200,000 for Southern California fire relief efforts.

The team of Kyle Rudolph and Jimmy Darts were the net winners, while Aaron Dexheimer and Ryan Sheckler were the gross winners for the tournament.

The competition was fierce, with players showing their competitive nature on the renowned Newport Beach County Club course. The true winner of the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic is charity, but the top three net finishers included:

Kyle Rudolph + Jimmy Darts

Matt Halper + Evan Abraham

Nick Foles + Evan Moore

The top three gross finishers included:

Aaron Dexheimer + Ryan Sheckler

Chase Daniels + Brett Rypien

Steve Johnson + Teemu Selanne

All proceeds from the event benefit Steadfast LA and the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation, two organizations that provide vital resources for first responders, fire recovery efforts, and relief to those impacted by the wildfires.

Local heroes Rick Hardy of Orange County Fire Department and Chad Duncan of Newport Beach Fire Department also played in the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic. The two firefighters were part of strike teams from Orange County that responded to the fires in Los Angeles.

“We are incredibly honored to have our very own Chad Duncan, who recently battled the devastating LA fires, representing the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation at the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic,” said Brian Bowis, Chairman of NBFD Foundation. “We are also deeply grateful to be a beneficiary of this event, bringing together inspiring athletes and celebrities for a meaningful cause.”

The Newport Beach Celebrity Classic was created in partnership with the Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, and Athletes First to bring resources in the community together for a day of competitive golf, camaraderie, family, charity and fun.

The star-studded charity golf event kicked off the Hoag Classic tournament week and featured more than 70 athletes and celebrities, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Super Bowl Champion running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Other incredible athletes in attendance included Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, NHL Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne, USC legend Reggie Bush, soccer icon Landon Donovan, American professional wrestler The Miz, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, and former NFL quarterbacks Mark Sanchez, Steve Beuerlein and Matt Barkley.

The Newport Beach Celebrity Classic officially launched this year’s Hoag Classic tournament week, which is open to the public March 19–23 at the Newport Beach Country Club. The 2025 tournament will mark the 29th year of Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event and will once again feature Hoag as the title sponsor, along with City National Bank and McCarthy Building Companies as the tournament’s presenting partners.

For current tournament information, tickets and more, please visit www.HoagClassic.com or follow along on social media @HoagClassic.

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

Athletes First is a full-service management firm that has been representing elite players, coaches, personnel, and broadcasters since its inception in 2001. Athletes First has strategically grown its practice with the most widely experienced agent team in the industry composed of forward thinkers, trained attorneys, and master negotiators.

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic country club perched above Pacific Coast Highway,

Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William “Billy” Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.