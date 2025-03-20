18 for the Elephants Charity Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill April 10

Oracle Maureen, visionary founder of the Angels Among Us Foundation (AAUF), in partnership with Over and Above Africa, invites golf enthusiasts to indulge in the ultimate luxury golf experience at Pelican Hill Resort while championing critical elephant conservation efforts.

For discerning golfers seeking the rare privilege of experiencing Pelican Hill’s breathtaking oceanside course without the general public, the “18 for the Elephants” charity tournament on April 10 offers an extraordinary opportunity with strictly limited availability, thereby ensuring an exclusive experience through a carefully capped number of foursomes.

This exceptional event has been further elevated with the addition of High Vibe TV coverage and celebrity astrologer and avid golfer David Lawrence Palmer—known to his hundreds of thousands of devoted followers as “The Leo King”—who will bring star power to this prestigious gathering of golf and philanthropy.

The “18 for the Elephants” tournament offers an all-inclusive premium package featuring:

18 Holes on Pelican Hill’s spectacular North Course

Stay & Play with a 25% discount on accommodations at the Pelican Hill Resort

GPS-enabled golf carts

Complimentary Kaenon Sunglasses and range balls

All-inclusive five-star food and top-shelf beverages from start to finish

Exciting on-course contests with $10,000 cash winnings and exclusive stay & play travel prizes

Raffle prizes tailored to golfers

Vibrant post-round party including dinner curated by Pelican Hill’s kitchen, awards ceremony and celebrity DJ David Lawrence Palmer

Non-golfer party tickets available for $150

Complimentary valet parking

Custom online auction supporting elephant conservation initiatives

Private readings by globally renowned medium Oracle Maureen

Event Schedule & Special Opportunities:

9 a.m.: Morning Hospitality and Registration

11 a.m.: Shotgun Start

1 to 4 p.m.: Private 15-minute personal readings with Oracle Maureen for non-golfers

4:30 p.m.: Post-Round After Party and Awards

“The systematic destruction of elephant populations represents not just a conservation crisis, but a profound moral challenge to our stewardship of Earth’s most majestic creatures,” reflects Oracle Maureen, AAUF’s founder. “This tournament allows participants to enjoy an unforgettable day of golf while contributing to urgent conservation efforts.”

Oracle Maureen will be offering exclusive spiritual consultations from 1 to 4 p.m. For a $200 tax deductible donation, these 15 minute private readings provide a rare opportunity to experience her renowned intuitive guidance while supporting elephant conservation, with each donation including access to the afterparty (a $150 value).

Adding to the event’s star power, celebrity astrologer David Lawrence Palmer will be participating in the tournament and taking on the role of guest DJ during the afterparty. High Vibe TV will be present to capture the day’s highlights and the meaningful intersection of entertainment and conservation.

Prestigious sponsors supporting this exclusive event include California Golf & Travel Magazine, High Vibe TV & The Leo King, Hotel Esencia/Tulum, New York Life Insurance, Keanan Sunglasses, Spectrum Wellness Solutions, Roger Dunn Golf Shops, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Sock Guy.

For information on golf registration, after-party tickets, Oracle Maureen readings, direct donations, and online auction details, please visit www.AngelsAmongUsFoundation.org/Golf.

Angels Among Us Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, stands at the intersection of human welfare and animal protection. The foundation identifies and supports transformative initiatives in developing nations, mainly focusing on communities where human hardship and animal exploitation intersect. www.AngelsAmongUsFoundation.org.

Over & Above Africa, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, funds projects that protect and defend endangered and vulnerable wildlife in Africa and the communities they impact. Since 2014, their proven model of wildlife conservation bridges the gap between traditional preservation efforts and community-based initiatives. Visit https://www.overandaboveafrica.com.