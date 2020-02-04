Inspiring Humanitarian Artwork on Display at JWA

Share this:

Travelers flying through Orange County may be charitably inspired by some humanitarian artwork on display at the local airport.

Artist, philanthropist, and retired federal law enforcement official, Elizabeth “Liz” Nguyen-Espinoza, creates thought-provoking art to carry on her mother’s charity work of raising awareness of the social issues affecting children and promoting their overall health through fundraising, officials explained in a Jan. 16 press release.

Her paintings are on display in the John Wayne Airport Community Focus Space now until Feb. 13.

“Travelers at John Wayne Airport are sure to be inspired by the work of Elizabeth Nguyen-Espinoza, who creatively uses art along with her philanthropic work to provide care to children in need of medical assistance around the world,” Orange County Board of Supervisors Chair Michelle Steel said in a prepared statement. “The next time you travel through John Wayne Airport, take a moment to view her artwork of hope and encouragement.”

Nguyen-Espinoza named and established the Rosa Thay Nguyen Children’s Foundation in honor of her late mother, to inspire others in joining her efforts to provide medical care and intervention to underprivileged children in the U.S. and developing countries, officials explain in the message. Comprised of artists, doctors, and other medical professionals, the Foundation’s members work together to promote humanitarian causes by donating their time and skills to help children in need.

“The Rosa Thay Nguyen Children’s Foundation is about love and compassion for humanity, especially children who desperately need our help for a chance to live a healthy life,” Nguyen-Espinoza said in the statement. “My paintings are a way to express the foundation’s spirit and to fundraise so that we can provide care to children worldwide.”

Drawing inspiration from her mother’s courageous spirit and belief that art touches people in many different ways, Nguyen-Espinoza also founded the ISEE Artist’s Gallery that works hand-in-hand with RTNCF to raise funds for children’s health.

Her series of artworks, including Remember Me, A Butterfly’s Dream, Mindfulness, and the Beauty of Love, are available through RTNCF events, galas, and the ISEE Artist’s Gallery.

Nguyen-Espinoza’s exhibit may be viewed (pre-security) on the departure (upper) level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B, and C and on the arrival (lower) level adjacent to baggage carousels 1 and 4.

For more information, visit rtncf.org, iseegallery.com, or ocair.com/terminal/artexhibits