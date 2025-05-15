Janet Curci and Jonathan Curci Join Sherman Library & Gardens’ Grow the Garden Campaign Committee

Established in 1966, Sherman Library & Gardens is a vital gateway to the community’s natural beauty and rich history that is shared with visitors at all stages of life.

After nearly six decades, the gardens are showing their age and are urgently in need of major revitalization so that Sherman Library & Gardens can continue to be the beautiful, accessible, and impactful space the community cherishes.

When Janet Curci and her son Jonathan Curci heard about the Grow The Gardens campaign – a bold plan to unlock Sherman Library & Gardens’ potential and increase the botanical displays, protect the collections, and improve sustainability – a seed was planted for their family to get involved.

Longtime residents of Orange County and supporters of Sherman Library & Gardens, both mother and son were compelled to join the campaign committee, representing generations of love and support for the community non-profit.

The curated and impactful immersive experiences that will be offered as Sherman Library & Gardens evolves will ensure the iconic cultural hub will be able to serve more patrons each year for the generations of today and into the future.

Janet Curci shared, “Sherman Library & Gardens is such a unique spot in Newport Beach. It’s a venue where people can come to reflect, explore and immerse themselves in the gardens right in the heart of the city.”

When Jonathan Curci was asked why he chose to become involved in the Grow The Gardens campaign, he stated “I got involved with the Grow The Gardens campaign because it is such a special place. I’d love to see it continue to grow and prosper, becoming more of a household name.”

Sherman Library & Gardens is the vital link that connects our community to health organizations, schools, businesses, artists, and families as the premier world-class hub. With annual attendance increasing over 50 percent in the last few years, the outdated facilities and current campus configuration no longer meet the growing needs for Sherman Library & Gardens’ vibrant education and artistic experiences.

The Grow The Gardens campaign is fundamental to expanding the critical programs offered to meet the growing community needs and collaboration potential.

“I believe other people should get involved with the Grow The Gardens Campaign because Sherman Library & Gardens is such a cultural hub for our city,” said Jonathan Curci. “It’s a huge asset that provides entertainment, knowledge and experiences for many generations.”

To date, the Grow The Gardens capital campaign has raised more than $10 million. However, the nonprofit is seeking to reach $17 million dollars in order to break ground in early 2026.

More information on how to support the Grow The Gardens campaign can be found at https://thesherman.org/grow-the-gardens.