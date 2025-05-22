OrangewoodFest and Orangewood Challenge at Newport Dunes Raises $538K to Support Vulnerable Youth

Orangewood Foundation, the leading provider of youth and young adult services in Orange County, has announced the success of OrangewoodFest and Orangewood Challenge 2025, both held on Saturday, May 3 at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.

The vibrant community events brought together families, supporters, and local businesses to raise over $538K thus far in support of the foundation’s life-changing programs for youth in Orange County.

Proceeds from the events will directly support Orangewood Foundation’s missio: to strive for equity for young people by valuing and supporting the life they envision. This mission drives the foundation’s one-on-one work with youth to help them achieve meaningful milestones in education, housing, employment, and basic needs.

To highlight Orangewood’s mission, the nonprofit created an event packed with fun activities for all ages. Notable highlights include the energizing MOXIE fitness sessions, an exotic car show, live music by the Lucky Devils Band and family-friendly activities

in the Kid Zone. Additionally, guests enjoyed food and beverage tastings, wellness experiences and product samples from more than 20 partner vendors.

A highlight of the event was the Orangewood Challenge – a multi-sport, team-based obstacle course. Teams of four tackled physical and mental challenges designed to test endurance and teamwork.

Open to competitive adults of all ages, the Orangewood Challenge provided a fun and meaningful way to raise funds for Orangewood Foundation’s programs.

“This event was about more than just coming together as a community, it was about building brighter futures,” said Paul Tobin, Orangewood Board Chair and Orangewood Challenge founder at Orangewood Foundation. “Every dollar raised will help young people access the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to transition to a stable, self-sufficient adulthood.”

Since its founding in 1981, Orangewood Foundation has served over 30,000 youth, offering critical resources and opportunities to help them build brighter futures. Each year, the foundation supports over 2,000 youth through programs focused on basic needs, housing, life skills and employment, and education.

In 2024 alone, Orangewood Foundation helped 125 youth find housing, provided over 200 scholarships, and delivered more than 1,500 hours of mental health counseling.

“The success of this weekend’s events reflects the power of community coming together to invest in young lives,” said Chris Simonsen, Orangewood CEO. “None of this impact would be possible without the generous support to everyone who participated, including

our corporate sponsors, community vendors, and donors who are always committed to making a difference.”

Most youth served by Orangewood Foundation are current or former youth in the foster care system or face housing insecurity. Many are the first in their families to attend college or begin professional careers. The foundation provides them with housing, scholarships, job training, and mental health services, ensuring that no young person is left without the support they need to succeed.

Orangewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides innovative services that uplift and empower young people who face challenges across Orange County and beyond.

For more information about Orangewood Foundation’s work or to get involved, please visit www.orangewoodfoundation.org.