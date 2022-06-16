Jason T. Smith Called as Pastor of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach

Share this:

On Sunday, June 5, Jason T. Smith was called to become Pastor of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach.

After an 11-month nation-wide search process, the nine-member St. Andrew’s Pastor Nominating Committee evaluated well over 100 candidates, and unanimously presented Jason T. Smith to the congregation as their selected candidate. After Jason delivered his candidate sermon Sunday morning, a congregational meeting took place and members of the church overwhelmingly voted in favor to call Jason as their new Pastor. Jason T. Smith succeeds Gary J. Watkins, who has served as Transitional Pastor since Chap Clark’s retirement from St. Andrew’s last fall.

Jason T. Smith comes to St. Andrew’s after spending 15 years pastoring the congregation of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, he served as a Life Groups Director, Campus Pastor, and Lead Pastor of Direction, and helped develop two church plants and facilitated the leadership teams for six Forest Hill campuses.

Regarding the experience Sunday and the call to St. Andrew’s, Jason said he felt “overwhelmed and overjoyed. Today was amazing. This congregation has been one of the most welcoming, gracious, warm places I’ve ever seen.”

With a rich, 75-year history, St. Andrew’s is known for its hospitality as the Smith family experienced. The church campus is located between two neighborhoods, Ensign Intermediate School and Newport Harbor High School, and many students, families, and individuals of all ages step foot onto the campus to enjoy community and life with one another on a daily basis.

Jason, his wife Jessica, and their three daughters—Savannah, Eden, and Charlotte—look forward to building a new life in Southern California.

In a video message sent to the St. Andrew’s congregation and community, Jason said he and his family “should be joining you in a couple months, and we’re so looking forward to it. We will be praying for you, and ask you to pray for us. We can’t wait to start out this very next chapter with you.”

For more information on Jason T. Smith and St. Andrew’s, visit www.sapres.org.