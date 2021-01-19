Jeff Dennis of Newport Firm Newmeyer Dillion Named Lecturer at USC Law School

Share this:

Prominent business and real estate law firm Newmeyer Dillion has announced that Jeff Dennis, head of the firm’s Privacy & Data Security practice, has been named a Lecturer in Law at University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Dennis is currently teaching a Master of Studies in Law (MSL) online course, entitled “Cybersecurity and Cyber Crimes,” which examines cyber risks faced by organizations, cybersecurity concerns, and compliance frameworks that may be utilized to address these risks.

Dennis’ course underscores for students the importance of cybersecurity in today’s technologically driven world. The course was crafted with real-world applications in mind, placing an emphasis on teaching students to navigate the legal issues surrounding cybercrimes.

Dennis also draws on specific case studies to demonstrate the strengths and weaknesses of various cybersecurity approaches in today’s world.

“Given the continuing evolution of cybercrimes, providing a strong foundation for the next generation of cyber leaders is of vital importance,” said Dennis. “This course examines not only the past and present cybersecurity challenges, but also provides students with an opportunity to predict future challenges – so that they can be well-equipped to deal with new threats that continue to proliferate the cyber world.”

Dennis is a certified graduate of HarvardX’s Cybersecurity Risk Management program and holder of the esteemed Certified Information Privacy Professional / US Private Sector (CIPP/US) designation.

At Newmeyer Dillion, he counsels his clients on privacy and cybersecurity related issues to advance their business interests and draws on a team of attorneys spanning offices and practice areas to deliver legal counsel on data privacy issues impacting healthcare, insurance, and employment for corporate clients nationwide.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Newmeyer Dillion has more than 60 attorneys working as a cohesive team to represent clients in all aspects of business, employment, real estate, environmental/land use, privacy & data security and insurance law.

Visit www.newmeyerdillion.com for more information.