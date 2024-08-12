Johnson & Johnson MedTech Employees Volunteer for Beach Cleanup in Newport Beach

Share this:

Every year, Johnson & Johnson MedTech hosts a Week of Caring, with more than 600 employees participating in diverse volunteer activities with various local charities that totaled 1,235 hours of volunteer service.

One of the activities undertaken this year was a beach cleanup in Newport Beach on Friday, Aug. 9. Nearly two dozen employees picked up trash along a 2.5-mile stretch of beach.

During Week of Caring, employees volunteer during normal business hours as a team, underlining the company’s recognition of the significance of both professional and philanthropic endeavors.

Employees are empowered to contribute meaningfully to social causes while recharging and reinvigorating their spirits.

Week of Caring also reflects the company’s commitment to building healthier and more vibrant communities by fostering a culture of volunteerism.