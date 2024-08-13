Newport Beach Nonprofit Tias Arms Presents an Afternoon of Jazz for the Children Aug. 18 at Campus Jax

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Tias Arms presents an afternoon of Jazz for the Children on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Campus Jax, 3950 Campus Dr. in Newport Beach from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will be “hittin’ all the right notes” while raising funds for the children of South Africa.

Tickets are $75 and includes a welcome glass of bubbly, small plates, and two glasses of wine. Black and white attire is courage. Music will be provided by jazz quartet Rabbi Blue. Fundraising auction to include a South African photo safari.

Since 2001, Tias Arms has raised over $1.4 million with 93 cents of every dollar going directly to the care of the children and their caregivers in South Africa.

Tias Arms is a nonprofit, non-denominational organization that believes in providing a dignified, nurturing, and compassionate environment for orphaned or abandoned children affected by HIV/AIDS in South Africa.

For tickets and more information, visit https://tiasarms.org.