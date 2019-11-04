Kure It Cancer Research Hosts Annual Gala

Share this:

Newport Beach resident Barry Hoeven, founder of Westport Properties, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 1998.

As Hoeven battled this disease, he recognized the lack of funding for research to cure kidney and other underfunded cancers. As a result, he founded the nonprofit Kure It Cancer Research in 2007, officials explained in a recent press release. Kure It later expanded to support other underfunded cancers.

After fighting the disease for many years, Hoeven died in 2016.

But Kure It lives on. Hoeven’s son, Drew Hoeven, is on the organization’s board of directors, officials explained in the message.

Kure It’s mission is be the leader in granting funds to scientists researching underfunded cancers, according to the organization’s website. Researchers receiving Kure It funds use this “seed money” to explore innovative research projects at top comprehensive cancer centers, officials explained.

On Nov. 9, Kure It will host its annual “Let’s Save Lives Gala” at City National Grove of Anaheim.

The gala event includes a reception, dinner, program, and live entertainment. Sponsorships and tickets are still available.

Valorie Kondos Field, cancer survivor, head coach of the University of California, Los Angeles, women’s gymnastics team and author of “Life is Short, Don’t Wait to Dance,” is scheduled to emcee the event. Other community cancer survivors will also be honored.

Dr. Richard Van Etten, professor of medicine and director of UC Irvine’s Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, will speak about the new partnership with Kure It, according to the announcement. Van Etten will also talk about the nonprofit’s $1 million, five-year cancer research grant to the renowned cancer center, officials added.

To date, Kure It has raised over $8 million for cancer research.

During 2019, U.S. Storage Centers & Westport Properties will continue to fully-fund Kure It’s operating expenses, according to officials.

For more information, visit kureit.org.