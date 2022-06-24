Kure It Cancer Research Raises $300K at Annual Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill

Share this:

The fifth annual Kure It Cancer Research’s Rivals Cup Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach raised $300,000 thanks to a sold-out contingent of 149 golfers.

Proceeds benefit the USC and UCLA Cancer Centers.

A number of celebrity golfers participated in the event, including sports figures, a comedian and an actress. They included former NFL greats Steve Hauschka, Steve Beuerlein, and Evan Moore who are now NFL sports analysts, plus former NFL players Emery Moorehead, Dorsey Levens, Michael Blair, and Paul McDonald. Retired basketball player and coach Tyus Edney attended, as well as actors Dawnn Lewis and Flex Alexander, comedian Joe Torry, and former hockey star Scottie Upshall.

Former “Showtime” L.A. Lakers star Byron Scott was on hand to play golf and meet and greet fans. His autographed basketballs sold well during the silent auction.

Joining Rivals Cup Co-Chair Burton Young, the Course Sponsor and President of Sperry Equities, were Co-Chairs Todd Perry, Kure It Board Chair, and longtime Kure It supporter Andy Chaffee.

Participating board members included Drew Hoeven, Charles Byerly, Paul McDonald, and Marianne Nahin.

Linda Young’s Elite OC Productions was event planner, and the Kure It Development Staff assisted in making it happen.

Title Sponsor Lugano Diamonds, represented by its Client Development Director, Bill Peters, was recognized, as well as GM Jeff West of Aston Martin Newport Beach, the Car Sponsor.

The live auction, led by master auctioneer Zack Krone, saw BYLT Founder and Rivals Cup sponsor Eric Mear win both the Robb Report’s Car of the Year experience, donated by Lugano Diamonds, as well as The Masters at Augusta 5-day, 4-night auction item, with rounds of golf included, donated by Burton Young.

Dinner with Byron and Cece Scott sold twice at $4,500 each to Linda Young and to Shannon Curry, the star witness psychologist at the Johnny Depp trial.

Newport Beach resident Wendy Tenebaum grabbed the Local Millionaire item for $4,500, with an Aston Martin from Aston Martin Newport Beach for a weekend, a super-duper Duffy ride and an overnight at Pelican Hill. She also bid on and won the Rivals Cup flag autographed by the celebrities for $800.

Winning first prize in the tournament was a group of golfers sponsored by L.A. Lakers’ Co-Owner and Director of Charitable Services Janie Buss. All former pro-soccer greats, they included Joseph Barton, Joshua Barton and Brian Phillips.

Winning Closest to the Pin was NFL great Evan Moore. Joey Moccia from Aston Martin Newport Beach won Longest Drive for Men, and Longest Drive for Women went to Jo-E Lopez, VP of Snyder Langston.

Course Sponsors included The Nahin Group, US Storage Centers/Westport Properties, Sperry Equities, Main Electrical Supply, and Julie Alai.

About Kure It Cancer Research: Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers. Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent.

To date, Kure It has raised more than $12.6 million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

Visit www.KureIt.org.