Kure It Cancer Research’s Sixth Annual Rivals Cup Golf Tournament Raises $310K

Once again, Kure It Cancer Research’s Rivals Cup Golf Tournament drew a sold-out contingent of 149 golfers to Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach for its Sixth Annual golf tournament.

Former “Showtime” LA Lakers star Byron Scott was on hand to play golf and meet and greet fans.

Joining Rivals Cup Co-Chair Burton Young, Course Sponsor and President of Sperry Equities, were Co-Chairs Todd Perry, Kure It Board Chair, and longtime Kure It supporter Andy Chaffee.

Linda Young’s Elite OC Productions was event planner, with the Kure It Development Staff assisting in making it happen. Title Sponsor Lugano Diamonds, represented by its Client Development Director, Bill Peters, was recognized, as well as the executives from Aston Martin Newport Beach, the Car Sponsor.

Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit the USC and UCLA Cancer Centers. Kure It recently funded $100,000 research projects at both the UCLA Jonsson and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

The live auction, led by master auctioneer Zack Krone, saw Tyler Nikolic win Taste of the Masters, and Dean Schmeider win Local Millionaire (with an Aston Martin from Aston Martin Newport Beach for a weekend, a Duffy boat ride and an overnight stay at Pelican Hill). Damon Bottoms won the Newport Boating Excursion as well as the LaQuinta Getaway and Golf package. Dan Mathiesen won the OC Golf Tour. Burton Young won the Car of the Year package, (a Robb Report’s Car of the Year experience, donated by Title Sponsor Lugano Diamonds.

Winning Closest to the Pin was Jim Moroni. Longest Drive for Women went to Kelly Ly, and Longest Drive for Men went to Geno Hernandez.

The tournament’s Tier A 1st Place winner went to Andy Chaffee, Tyler Nikolic, Geno Hernandez and Cole Eby; 2nd Place winner was Charles Byerly, Kevin Collings, Shawn Hansen and Michael Varela.

Tier B 1st Place winner was Patrick Lavelle, Mark Crawford, Chuck Korasick and Bjorn Hovland; 2nd Place winner was Glenn Zetz, VanRoy Zetz, Hod Cooper and Kim Kennedy.

Course Sponsors included Jamie Alai, Briggs Electric, Main Electric Supply, Nahin Group, US Storage Centers, Westport Properties, Sperry Equities, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

A Fund a Need auction saw $33,450 raised to boost proceeds to an estimated $310,000 in keeping with Kure It Cancer Research’s mission, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

About Kure It Cancer Research

Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers. Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent. To date, Kure It has raised more than $14 million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

Visit www.KureIt.org for more information.