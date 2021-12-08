Kyle Cheesborough Named Horticulture Director at Sherman Library & Gardens

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens has appointed Kyle Cheesborough to the role of Horticulture Director of Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar.

Cheesborough comes to Sherman Gardens from Missouri where he was the Horticulture and Site Work Manager at the St. Louis Zoo. There he supervised 19 employees, and was involved in the development of inspired horticultural displays at the Zoo, and the evolving 420-acre satellite campus.

Prior to working at the Zoo, Cheesborough spent six years as the Director of Horticulture at Bellefontaine Cemetery & Arboretum in St. Louis, developing the Horticulture Department as part of a larger effort to distinguish Bellefontaine as a cultural institution. At over 170 years of age, Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum offers a unique blend of historical significance and horticultural diversity. Cheesborough began as Bellefontaine’s first Horticulturist, eventually building a department of four full-time employees at the 314-acre campus. During his time there, Kyle played a key role in earning Bellefontaine’s designation as a Level II Arboretum, Important Bird Area, and National Daffodil Display Garden.

“My dedication to educational, experiential, and ornamental horticulture has sculpted a career focused on providing opportunities for a diverse public and meaningful encounters with the botanical and horticultural world,” said Cheesborough. “The opportunity to participate in hands-on, public gardens horticulture at an institution firmly dedicated to the botanical experience is a unique prospect for developing an exciting and progressive institution of botanical learning and immersion. The exceptional development associated with Southern California demands the attention and efforts of an institution such as Sherman Library & Gardens.’

A nationwide search, conducted with the help of the American Public Gardens Association, connected Cheesborough with Sherman Library & Gardens.

“I am confident that Kyle will be an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to the Horticulture department,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “When you see Kyle in the Gardens, I hope you’ll give him a warm California welcome.”

Sherman Library & Gardens is a vibrant cultural center that provides the public an oasis of inspiration, education and appreciation of regional history, horticulture and the arts. The 2.2 acre property boasts a nationally renowned botanical garden and research library with collections related to the history of the Pacific Southwest.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization sustained by the generosity of members, friends, and a dedicated Volunteer Association that help to support the Gardens, Library, and a year-round calendar of educational programs and seasonal exhibits for the community.

For more information, visit www.thesherman.org.